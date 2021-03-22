Survivor season 41 starts filming, host Jeff Probst confirms







We’ve been waiting for months to see some official news when it comes to Survivor season 41 — and now, Jeff Probst has delivered the goods.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), the show host/executive producer made it official that production is getting underway once more in Fiji. It’s been well over a year since the show filmed in the familiar location, with the spread of the virus globally causing a myriad of problems. While Survivor is now cleared to film, there are a wide array of health and safety protocols currently in place.

So when are new episodes going to officially premiere? Think along the lines of this fall, if we’re lucky. That is probably the plan for CBS, who tried everything within their power to get the show on the air during the 2020-21 season. It makes no sense for Survivor to premiere before then, mostly because Big Brother is going to be on the air this summer and they want to make the most out of the potential ratings here.

As for what we want to see in terms of the show itself, we’d almost prefer a back-to-basics approach after so much time off the air. Reintroduce the game in a form similar to where it was in the Fans vs. Favorites era — while there were immunity idols and twists, they weren’t as big or as crazy as some of what we see now. While Winners at War was great entertainment, there were so many twists around every corner that it was hard to keep track of it all.

What do you want to see when it comes to Survivor season 41?

I am thrilled to tell you all that @survivorcbs is going back into production and I will see you on the island for #Survivor 41! @CBS pic.twitter.com/RtQGVFoDDL — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) March 22, 2021

