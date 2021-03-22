Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results (day 24)







We’ve made it to another Veto Ceremony in the Big Brother Canada 9 house, and today, that’s what we are here to break down. Who is on the block, and what looks poised to happen for the rest of the week?

As you would expect, we’re in for at least some eventful drama over the next few days, at least if things go according to what we would expect.

If you are a little out of the loop, let’s go ahead and break some stuff down. Kiefer initially nominated Kyle and Rohan for eviction, with the explanation being that putting these two up there together ensures one of them goes. After this, Rohan won the Veto, and that forced Kiefer to come up with another plan: Austin. Given that she previously nominated him, it makes some sense for her to go on the block now and it’s an easy sell.

While we still think that Kyle will be the person who goes, at the same time nothing is 100% guaranteed. There is still a good bit of time, and there are people (including Kiefer’s fellow Sunsetters) who recognize that Austin is a competition threat and is very much on the other side of the house. Both Kyle and Austin are each in strong duos, so getting out either one of them ensures that the game is a bit more fragmented.

Yet, everyone largely assumes that the Sunsetters are together — it’s not like Kiefer can stealthily keep his alliance together amidst all of this. Even if they don’t know the name, most people know where at least some of the numbers lie.

What do you think should happen on the Big Brother Canada 9 house moving forward this week?

