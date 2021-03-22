Charmed season 3 episode 8 spoilers: A long-time feud; other issues







As you prepare for Charmed season 3 episode 8 on The CW next week, it only makes sense to wonder what other drama lies ahead. The title here is certainly going for an eyebrow-raise: “99 Problems, But a Witch Ain’t 1.” (How many of the show’s younger viewers are even going to understand the reference? We’re wondering that…)

So what can you expect to see over the course of the hour? Below, we’ve got the full Charmed season 3 episode 8 synopsis with some details:

A LONG WAY TO GO – Macy (Madeleine Mantock) reels from an encounter with the Shea Group and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) uses her psych background to get to the bottom of it; Harry (Rupert Evans) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) must detangle an ancient feud. Also starring Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton. Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Sidney Quashie and Bianca Sams (#308). Original airdate 3/28/2021.

Out of everything that’s in here, the Harry/Mel storyline feels like the most fun just because of what they’re up against. Anytime you’ve got an “ancient feud,” there’s that inherent suggestion that you’re going to have to move heaven and earth in order to ensure that it’s cleaned up. That’s not a particularly easy thing to accomplish. If anyone can do it, though, shouldn’t it be Mel? She’s capable, but this is not going to be easy.

Let’s just go ahead and hope that there’s some big stuff that happens over the course of this hour, given that on the other side, it looks like we’re facing another hiatus. It may not be a long one, but anytime this show goes off the air you want to ensure that it’s leaving on the highest note possible.

