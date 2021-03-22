Is Paul Greene leaving When Calls the Heart, Dr. Carson Shepherd role?







Is Paul Greene leaving When Calls the Heart after playing Dr. Carson Shepherd for a number of years? Tonight’s episode raised the question, and we’ll examine it further within this piece!

Let’s start with where some of the debate began: Carson getting an offer to head down to Baltimore for a prestigious fellowship. It’s the sort of thing that could bolster his career and allow him to do some truly-great things. It makes perfect sense why he would want to take something like this on! Yet, there was also the pull of remaining in Hope Valley with everything that it has to offer, whether it be love, community, or simply familiarity around every turn.

Ultimately, this is a decision that Carson would spend a lot of time considering, and understandably so given the stakes here. He asked Faith to go with him, but it seems like she is more than content being where she is. (Also, we’ve seen her leave Hope Valley for a time already; it makes sense that she wouldn’t want to do this again right away.)

Our hope was that by the end of the episode, the When Calls the Heart writers were going to offer up a sense of closure — either Carson was leaving or he wasn’t. Unfortunately, we don’t think we got that closure — they’re leaving us hanging on the subject for now!

If there was a little bit of hope entering this storyline that Carson would stick around, it’s a lack of reporting around the idea that Greene could leave the show. Nobody has been saying that, and unless they do, we will continue to stay optimistic here that he’ll find a way to stick around the town. It may be good for his career to take the gig in Baltimore … but we’ll admit we’re selfish here and there as a viewer.

