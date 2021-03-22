NCIS season 18 finale: Sean Murray teases start of filming







Is work underway on the NCIS season 18 finale? Based on what we’re hearing courtesy of star Sean Murray, that seems to be the case.

In a new post on Instagram, the man behind McGee confirmed that the cast and crew are getting set to film the final installment of the season. Of course, he cleverly covered up the title, writer, and director for the episode, just to make sure we don’t have anything else to go on here.

So can you take this as confirmation that there are 16 episodes this season, judging from the “1816” that is present on the front page? We wouldn’t necessarily say that, even though showrunners Steven D. Binder and Frank Cardea told us this was the plan going into the season. We’re hopeful that there will be, but remember that production codes can at times be misleading and that NCIS was forced to shut down filming in January, which may have altered some of their plans. (The next episode airing in April is #11 on the season, and features the debut of Pam Dawber.)

Given that Katrina Law is appearing in the final episodes of this season as a potential series regular for season 19, we imagine that there’s hope for at least one more season beyond this current one. No formal decision has been made as of yet, but our hope is that Mark Harmon will be eager to come back once more. There’s been chatter aplenty on his future, but nothing official from either him or the network.

Hopefully, we’ll learn about the future of NCIS at some point over the next month.

