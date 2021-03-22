Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, March 21?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, and if so, when does it actually start? Both of these questions are important in their own way, and we’re looking forward to bringing you some answers.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and hand down some of the fantastic news we have today: There is a new Last Week Tonight coming! Not only that, but this is one that is actually airing at the 11:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot that it’s supposed to. While we’ve had new episodes every week since the start of this season on February 14, we’ve seen a number of them be delayed by other HBO products. Because the show performs consistently well and is often watched after the fact, the network has never been that concerned about start time. Yet, we’re not going to pretend that we’re anything other than thrilled that we’ll be able to see Oliver back on TV before the wee hours of the night.

As for what’s going to be covered on the show tonight, we imagine that there could be everything from the US – Mexico border to some of the latest reports that are out there about the Biden Presidency. As has been the case for most of the season, though, we do think that there is a certain degree of unpredictability here. One of the goals for the Last Week Tonight team is to present headlines and stories that you may not be hearing about via traditional press. It’s one of the superpowers that is consistently present year in and year out.

Are we still curious to see a longer segment on the Royal Family here? Sure, but there’s no confirmation that will ever happen — though Oliver has spoken about Harry and Meaghan elsewhere on the late-night circuit as of late.

Tonight's show starts at 11pm! We couldn't live with ourselves knowing we were so late last week, so we got our shit together. Because that's what you do when you care. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) March 21, 2021

