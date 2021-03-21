The Blacklist season 8: Where could Neville Townsend lie on the list?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 to arrive on NBC this coming Friday, it makes sense to expect more danger. Not only does Raymond Reddington have Elizabeth Keen to take on, but also someone who has been a part of his life for years: Neville Townsend. Thanks to the Townsend Directive, Katarina Rostova found herself hunted for decades. She was accused of being N-13 and trading American secrets to an elaborate Russian network. On the surface, it seems like she’s been implicated of that … though very little within this world is ever that simple.

For the sake of this article, the question that we want to ask is a little different — where will Neville actually lie on the Blacklist itself?

Want to get some more news on The Blacklist in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest preview at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel — there are weekly updates there that you don’t want to miss.

Based on what we saw earlier this season, Liz is now #1 on the list. It may not have always been that way, but for the sake of the current mission, that’s where she is now and we don’t see that changing. Meanwhile, we don’t know who is either #2 or #5, and we’d hope to learn at least one of them before the end of the season.

Could Neville be #2? We suppose that in theory, it’s certainly possible … but if that’s the case, the show needs to do more to show just how dangerous he is. Sure, we know that he’s odd and a little deranged, but so are the majority of criminals we’ve run into. Being #2 on the list suggests you are somehow more threatening to Reddington than Katarina was, and we haven’t seen enough evidence of that yet. For now, we’d say that he’s better off at #5.

If that is the case, though, who is #2? Unless Reddington has himself for some reason on his own list, it’s hard to fathom who that could be … unless there is some evil architect somewhere who we haven’t had a chance to meet. We thought maybe Ilya could end up as #5, but he’s been MIA for most of the season.

Related – Want to get some more news on The Blacklist, including other insight all about what lies ahead?

Where down you think Neville Townsend will lie on the Blacklist when all is said and done?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more news when it comes to the series that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







