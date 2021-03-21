Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Prepare for Callen’s quest







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? For anyone out there who is interested in an answer to that question, we’ve got it below! Of course, we do also have some very important news on what the future holds.

Of course, we do have to kick things off here with another sad reminder: The Chris O’Donnell – LL Cool J series is not on the air tonight, with the simple reason being that this is the final week of a planned hiatus. (Originally, it did seem like CBS wanted to bring the show back at this point, but they eventually opted to push it back.)

The March 28 episode carries with it the titled of “Red Rover, Red Rover,” and that seems to be a reference in some ways to the story. This is the continuation of a lot of what you’ve seen from Callen so far, and we’re excited to see where things go when the dust finally settles.

With that in mind, go ahead and check out the attached synopsis below:

“Red Rover, Red Rover” – To rescue Joelle from further torture by the Russians, Callen and NCIS must offer up Anna as bait to Katya. Also, Callen finally discovers who accused him of being Russian spy, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We know that there are some more episodes coming shortly after the fact here, so we’ll just have to wait and see if these are a direct continuation to what we get for Callen here — or, if we’re veering off into a different direction. After all, isn’t there still a lot of stuff that has already been set up for Kensi and Deeks? We tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







