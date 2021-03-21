The Flash season 7 episode 6 spoilers: The Groundhog Day tribute?







If you wanted to see The Flash season 7 move more in an inspirational direction, you’ll have a chance to see that coming up.

So what’s the proper venue going to be for that? Think in terms of the upcoming April 6 episode entitled “The One With The Nineties.” The title itself feels almost like sort of tribute to Friends, with the focus here being more on Cisco and Chester than necessarily anything with Barry Allen. The full The Flash season 7 episode 6 synopsis has some more news all about what lies ahead:

CISCO AND CHESTER GO BACK IN TIME – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester’s childhood home but he refuses to visit. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) forges a connection with the speed force. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Emily Palizzi (#706). Original airdate 4/6/2021.

There’s a part of this episode that feels somewhat similar to what we had on Legends of Tomorrow with Zari in the past, but we honestly don’t mind that all that much. These stories can be really fun! We like it when the writers are able to take bold risks and bring us to places that we don’t necessarily expect. We do still think that in some way, this episode will tie into some other big things coming a little bit later down the road. Remember that this is still pretty early on in the post-Eva arc, so the writers may still be taking their time to establish where some of the serious threats are going to come from.

Of course, we also expect some glorious late ’90s fashion thrown in here alongside plenty of references.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7 episode 6?

Are you excited for these sort of experimental episodes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







