Is Bloodlands new tonight on BBC One? Season 2 hopes







Is Bloodlands new tonight on BBC One? For those looking for an answer to that question, rest assured we’ve got it within.

Unfortunately, we cannot proclaim that this is altogether great news. After all, the crime drama is currently on a long hiatus between seasons! At the time we wrote about the show’s renewal prospects last weekend, there was no confirmation that it would be brought back for another batch of episodes. However, things have changed since then. Bloodlands was renewed for more episodes a matter of days ago, which means that we can dive more into the show’s intriguing, complicated world.

There is so much in the way of good stuff that Bloodlands brings to the table, whether it be a thorough look at Northern Ireland or some of the forces that are at play there. We had an element of chasing ghosts throughout the first season, and we hope that can be there again in season 2, which the show is still able to come up with something new. Every season should feel both familiar and yet new, which we understand is not a particularly easy thing to pull off.

So when is Bloodlands season 2 going to premiere? Odds are, you are going to be waiting for a good while. One of the fantastic things about British television is that there is rarely any pressure to rush things along. We imagine that BBC One will be patient with the development of the story, and even more so when it comes to kicking off production. While they have the freedom to do whatever they so choose, we wouldn’t be shocked if they opted to start production once more vaccines are readily available — it would certainly make the process a little bit easier on them.

What do you want to see when it comes to a Bloodlands season 2?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC One.)

