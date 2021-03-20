Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 9 promo: What’s happening to Teddy?







After what we’ve seen the past two weeks, it looks as though Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 9 is going in a slightly different direction. It’s one that could be especially painful to Teddy.

In the promo below for next week’s “In My Life,” you can get a good sense of what lies ahead for Teddy Altman in the wake of DeLuca’s death. Because she was one of the people working so hard to save him, there’s a sense of personal responsibility here that will haunt her. While it’s true that we’ve seen all sorts of characters over the years struggle with losing patients, it’s a little bit different when the character you’ve lost is another doctor.

The way Owen describes Teddy in this promo is almost like a soldier who’s come home after suffering trauma in war. She’s a shell of her former self, and she’s not communicating and barely even living. We saw the start of this play out during DeLuca’s service, and now she’s in a spot where she’s living within an internal nightmare of pain and darkness. You can get glimpses of it in this promo, and it represents Grey’s once again dabbling in dreamscapes like they are with the beach.

As Owen tries to help her, another question is inevitably going to enter the picture as well — is there a chance that he will forgive her? We know that it’s hard to get past everything that happened, but time can heal some wounds, and forgiving her does not necessarily mean that the two get back together. There are a lot of layers to all of this.

