Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 9 spoilers: Prepare for ‘In My Life’







Next week on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 9, you will have a chance to see a story entitled “In My Life.” So what can you expect in it? On the surface, it appears to be a big episode for Teddy and Owen.

Think about it this way — for the better part of the past year, we’ve been watching stories all about whether or not these two characters could have a future again. Teddy’s betrayal was enormous, and it makes some sense that Owen would struggle with it. Yet, we’re also at a point where it has sapped up a lot of energy in the story and other characters at the hospital are treating her bad — they may have their feelings about her personally, but professionally it makes sense to see some things change. Maybe this is the episode where that will happen.

For a few more official details, check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 9 synopsis below:

“In My Life” – After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy struggles to cope and it triggers memories of her past. When Owen brings her home, she must face some long-standing truths. Meanwhile, Amelia tries to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 25 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We’re not saying necessarily that Owen and Teddy are going to be 100% better when this episode concludes, but they may at least be in a different place. We do think he also cares about Amelia’s opinion — while the two are not together anymore, it’s certainly clear that they’ve been through a lot. There is a history there that allows them to have important conversations.

