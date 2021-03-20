When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 5 video: Lucas, Elizabeth talk







Tomorrow night’s When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 5 is almost here! Stop us when the following sounds familiar: There will be romance.

In the sneak peek below, you can get at least a pretty-good sense of what is coming for Lucas and Elizabeth as clearly, he thinks that he is the front-runner in the race for her heart. He’s trying to be courteous to Nathan, so he makes it clear to Erin Krakow’s character that he plans to not show up for the ceremony. He says he doesn’t want to make him uncomfortable — also, he knows that he’ll have dinner with her at the saloon later.

This preview is a reminder of how courteous Lucas can be, and also how aware he is of how Nathan feels towards Elizabeth. It’s a delicate situation and clearly, he doesn’t want to exacerbate it. With that being said, we can’t exactly watch a preview like this and assume that everything is settled when it’s not. We still think Nathan is very-much in the running on some level, and we’ll see where both this episode and anything that follows it takes us.

We can’t exactly guarantee that a decision is coming in this hour, mostly because there are a few different things going on. Graduation will be one of the key milestone moments, but some other residents in Hope Valley are going to have a few moments in the spotlight, as well. We’ve said for a while now that we’d like to reach the end of the love triangle soon, mostly because it does feel like there’s a ton of good stories that can come after. For Elizabeth and her new beau, they can embark on an exciting new chapter. Meanwhile, whoever isn’t chosen should also have an opportunity to find love elsewhere.

