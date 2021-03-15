When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 5 video: Latest on the love triangle







It’s probably not going to be much of a surprise to anyone that When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 5 will focus in part on the love triangle. Isn’t this one of the things that this show is using to promote itself the most?

We should start this article off by noting this: At the moment, there is no telling whether Elizabeth will make a decision between Lucas and Nathan in this episode. While we’d love something more in the way of clarity soon, it does not appear as though the producers are rushing it along. All we know is that it’s happening at some point this season, and Erin Krakow’s character is still at a point where she is looking through her options.

This time around, Elizabeth spends some time out with Lucas, only to eventually have a conversation with Nathan at the tail end of the preview. Both guys represent a different side of her, and that is what makes the decision so tough.

We continue to be aware that there are people frustrated with how long this story is taking, but we think that she is still trying to figure out just what she wants out of her life. Her past history with Jack is both appealing and detrimental to Nathan at the same time — there’s a familiarity there, but also a fear that something similar could happen. Lucas could be more of the great unknown, but the sense of adventure there is different.

So long as the show keeps this love triangle fun and hits some different beats here and there, we’ll be happy — they just can’t repeat the same thing. That will be the challenge for whatever lies ahead over the next eight episodes of the season.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around to get some other updates on the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







