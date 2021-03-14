When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 5 spoilers: Graduation Day







Are you interested in learning more about When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 5? This is an episode entitled “What the Heart Wants,” and it seems to be celebrating an all-important milestone in Graduation Day.

On the surface, it’s easy to look at this and think that it’s a celebration of the students and the students alone; yet, it’s also a celebration of teachers and parents. It’s about everyone finding a way to overcome obstacles and make it to this collective point together. There are a lot of fun things we’re expecting to see throughout here, including some big stuff from Lee and some surprising revelations elsewhere.

Below, we’ve got the full When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 5 synopsis with other details on what’s to come:

STUDIO CITY, CA – February 3, 2021 – Hope Valley gets ready to celebrate its students on “When Calls the Heart” in the “What the Heart Wants” episode premiering Sunday, March 21 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. It’s graduation day at the Jack Thornton School house, as well as time for parent-teacher conferences. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton, “My One and Only”) and Lee (Kavan Smith, “Love On the Menu”) adjust to having family in town. A letter from Dottie sends all the Coulters reeling. Clara (Evan Bourne, “Once Upon A Time”) learns Jesse (Aren Buchholz, “The Good Doctor”) made a big mistake.

Is it weird to see a full synopsis without any mention of Elizabeth at all? Sure, but we wouldn’t look at this as some sign that Erin Krakow isn’t going to be involved in this story somewhere. We’ve got a feeling that she will very-much have a role to play, and we’re excited to see how some of the long-term stories this season are eventually woven in.

