Shameless season 11 episode 10 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘DNR’







Next week on Shameless season 11 episode 10, we are going to see a new episode entitled “DNR.” Is anyone else worried about that almost immediately? It’s hard not to when you look at the title itself. We have to assume that this is a reference to “do not resuscitate,” which would suggest that a character is knocking on death’s door.

Then again, we’ve also learned here and there that we shouldn’t take every episode title at face value. There is sometimes more going on here. The Shameless season 11 episode 10 synopsis doesn’t have anything directly to do with what we’ve talked about here so far title-wise:

Lip has a million projects going on, and Frank is one of them. Liam is forced to watch Frank, so the two of them embark on a journey to take down Liam’s classmate in an effort to get Liam into STEM school. Carl’s disillusionment with the police force comes to a head. Debbie embraces the next chapter of her life and hunts for a new place. Mickey and Ian toy with the idea of the West Side. Kev meets Veronica in Louisville in a last-ditch effort to convince Carol not to move.

There are only a handful of episodes to go at this point, so if it seems like characters are starting to go their separate ways, that’s why. The Frank/Liam story is the most intriguing to us right now, mostly because of the idea of legacy. There is no denying that William H. Macy’s character has done a whole host of terrible things over the years. With that being said, is there any way for him to get redemption later in life? If he can help out Liam, then he can at least claim he’s done one good thing for one of his kids. That doesn’t make up for the past, but it’s definitely better than nothing.

