Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 20? Hosting lineup







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’ve been in the midst of a hiatus as of late, so is it finally over?

Alas, here is where we metaphorically slam the door in your face. There is no installment tonight. Now, can we open said door again? It’s not going to be that long, after all, until the sketch show returns to NBC! The next new episode is set for March 27, and it features the grand return of Maya Rudolph as host! We’ve seen her a lot on the show as of late as Kamala Harris, but this will be a chance to see her throughout the show in a wide array of characters. We’re always going to be thrilled when an alumni comes back, and that is definitely the case here.

Beyond Maya (and musical guest Jack Harlow), we also know now the hosts for the two episodes that follow. Take a look…

April 3 – An Oscar contender in Daniel Kaluuya is going to be hosting the series for the first time! Meanwhile, he will be joined by none other than musical guest St. Vincent, who is returning to the series. While Oscar season is typically earlier in the year, it is tradition for SNL to book hosts with a lot of connections to the awards.

April 10 – How about this for a double-dose of Academy Award favorites? Carey Mulligan of Promising Young Woman is hosting this episode, and will be joined by none other than Kid Cudi. Both of these shows are exciting just because it’s a blank slate of expectations. It’s really hard to ultimately imagine just what either episode is going to look like.

What do you want to see when it comes to Saturday Night Live moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight, but excited about the upcoming hosting slate? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you check that out, be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

