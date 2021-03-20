Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 photo: Why are Erin, Eddie celebrating?







We know that the wait for Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 has been longer than anyone expected. There was a time in which we thought the show would be on CBS over a week ago, and now, we’re stuck waiting until Friday. Will a new photo help make the wait a little bit easier?

Above, you can see a family-dinner snap featuring Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray), seemingly in a rare moment of joy and celebration. When you think about it, family dinners are times when we watch the Reagans bicker with each other. Sure, there are some victories here and there (think in terms of Jamie and Eddie announcing their engagement), but this is often the setting where we see people air out their grievances.

So what could Erin and Eddie be so happy about? There’s really nothing in the way of concrete evidence in the attached synopsis:

“For Whom the Bell Tolls” — Baez confides in Danny and asks for his help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her front yard. Also, Erin struggles to find a peaceful solution when she receives harsh case notes from her boss, Jamie and Eddie butt heads over the handling of a young cop’s punishment, and Frank makes his whole team attend therapy after Gormley exhibits troubling behavior, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: Patrick Harbron/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ultimately, maybe this is nothing more than a moment of joy after a long week of work, or maybe there is a personal achievement buried somewhere within this episode. If there was, after all, you have to imagine that Blue Bloods wouldn’t announce it in advance. They’d probably try to keep that secret as long as possible.

Why do you think Erin and Eddie could be celebrating on Blue Bloods?

