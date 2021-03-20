NCIS season 18 episode 11 photo: McGee, Bishop, & Torres’ new task







We’re going to be waiting until April to see NCIS season 18 episode 11 on the air, but we at least have more of a sense of what’s next.

The photo above is one of the first images that we’ve got for the installment “Gut Punch,” which has understandably gotten a lot of publicity courtesy of Pam Dawber’s guest-starring spot. Yet, there’s so other big stuff coming beyond her character and Gibbs! For McGee, Bishop, and Torres, they are going to have to face the consequences of their own past actions.

Have you watched our most-recent NCIS episode review yet? If not, be sure to do that below! We also highly suggest that you subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and come back for episode discussions all season long.

Even though Gibbs was not formally charged with anything (he was instead suspended indefinitely), the other agents still are getting punished for their decision to lie for him. In this episode, Vance is going to send Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, and Wilmer Valderrama’s characters to virus compliance duty — it takes them out of the field seemingly for the time being. He clearly recognizes that their skills are valuable, but also has to teach some sort of lesson.

So what happens when their work ends up colliding with another NCIS team’s murder case? That’s what we’re going to see play out here, and for Leon, we imagine that this is going to be a struggle. He wants to still punish McGee, Bishop, and Torres, but he also needs to ensure that justice is served. If they can help close a case, we have to think he’ll eventually let them … while also still finding another way to punish them. (In some other Vance-related news, this upcoming episode is directed by Rocky Carroll himself!)

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 11?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, remember to also keep checking back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







