American Gods season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz? The latest







Following this weekend’s big finale, can you expect an American Gods season 4 renewal at Starz? Or, should we be expecting that the series is canceled? There are a few different things we’ll be looking at within this article.

For now, though, let’s start with a dose of reality: At the moment, the network hasn’t confirmed what’s going to be coming next for Ricky Whittle or the rest of the cast. To say that the road ahead for American Gods is complicated isn’t remotely doing it justice. Just think about the journey we’ve been on here from the beginning. American Gods has faced multiple showrunner swaps, delays between seasons, and also plenty of controversies. It has not had an easy road to the air, and of course that leads to questions as to whether or not the journey could continue. That’s still not something we’ve got a clear answer to at the moment.

There are a number of factors that could also go into what Starz wants to do with American Gods, starting with assessing the viewership that the show gets both in terms of linear TV and after-the-fact with DVR, On-Demand, and streaming. The series doesn’t necessarily align audience-wise with a lot of their other programming anymore, and we do worry somewhat about it there. Also, this has to be a pricey show to make when you consider all of the effects that are put in here after the fact.

Personally, we’re hoping that there is at least one more season, given that all advance indications suggest that season 3 doesn’t end in a way that gives full closure. (We’re writing this prior to seeing the finale.) We also think that a network like Starz, which relies on paid subscribers, has more of an imperative to finish what they start than major networks who don’t have people subscribing for the sake of one or two shows.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Gods right now

Do you want to see an American Gods season 4 renewal at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around — we’ll have some other news on the show soon enough. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







