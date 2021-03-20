American Gods season 3 finale spoilers: Will there be a cliffhanger?







As we prepare for the American Gods season 3 finale this weekend on Starz, there is of course a lot to wonder. Take, for example, whether or not there will be an ending that leaves us wanting so much more.

We know that the finale has a lot of ground to cover, with the apparent death of Mr. Wednesday front and center and the trials that lie ahead for Shadow Moon. It’s going to be intense, dramatic, and hopefully pay off some of the story-threads that have been on this show for the past several years. Of course, none of this guarantees that there will be a happy ending coming, or that all loose ends will be tied up.

For a few more details now on what’s to come and a possible cliffhanger, just check out some of what Ricky Whittle had to say to Digital Spy:

“For me, it really does culminate in the most epic season finale,” he said. “It’s just going to leave fans wanting more because we want more. When I read the season finale, I just texted Chic [EP Charles H ‘Chic’ Eglee] and the writers, ‘Wow.’ It blew my mind.

“I can’t spoil it. I don’t want to spoil it. It’s nuts. But I think fans will be angry because it’s so great, and it’s that cliché of: it’s just going to leave them wanting more, because it’s such an upsetting way to end a story, when you can’t turn that page.”

So yea … you’re probably going to want to see the folks at Starz order another season once you’re done watching all of this craziness play out. We don’t know what the timetable on a renewal is at the moment, so our best advice is to just enjoy what is directly in front of us for now.

