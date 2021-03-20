Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Nominations & Veto players







Want to know the latest from the Big Brother Canada 9 house today? There are a couple of different things to get into here, starting with nominations.

For some more updates on Big Brother Canada 9 now, be sure to watch our exit interview with Latoya below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight and updates throughout the season.

If you missed it, Kiefer has won the HoH Competition and with that, he has the ability to dictate where the rest of the week is going to go. He has nominated Kyle and Rohan and for now, it seems like he wants to split the two up. We know from the TV show that there’s a lot of distrust there ever since Kyle and Rohan fed information back to Victoria — they are also a seemingly formidable duo, even though neither one of them has won a competition.

So who would the replacement nominee be? Austin is a strong possibility given that she nominated Kiefer previously, and we do think some of the other Sunsetters want her out. Joining Kyle and Rohan in the Veto today are Austin, Beth, and Jedson. Austin will probably be convinced against using the Veto if she wins it, since Kiefer plans to tell her he will nominate Breydon if she does that. She can’t take that risk.

As for why Kiefer would go back to the Sunsetters after Jedson, Beth, and Tychon voted to evict him, it may just be situational. He knows that they had to choose between alliance members last week and he’s already got a lot of distrust with the other side. Sticking with this group may allow him to make it to top four, but he has to be aware that he probably doesn’t beat some of them at the end of the season. He needs to make bigger moves over the course of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to the week in Big Brother Canada 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







