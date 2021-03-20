Shameless season 11 episode 9 video: Is Frank ready to step up?







This weekend, Shameless season 11 episode 9 is poised to air on Showtime, and we know already that it’s going to be funny. Yet, there’s also going to be a heck of a lot of emotion thrown in here, as well.

In the sneak peek below, you can get at least a small sense of what is coming as Frank takes on another all-important subject to the story of this season: Whether or not the Gallagher house is going to be sold. We know that Lip is holding everyone’s feet to the fire, thinking that selling the place and splitting up the money is the best way to go about doing business.

But does Frank have another alternative? In theory he does, and you can see a little bit of that in the sneak peek below. In this, he discusses the idea of buying the place himself to Liam and Carl … which is of course ridiculous since he already has the house on some level already. The difference is that it wouldn’t be divided up.

Yet, where in the world is Frank going to get this kind of money? He doesn’t have a job, and the entire family now knows that he’s been diagnosed with alcoholic dementia. It was a matter of time before his past caught up with him and now, it has. His memory is failing, and it doesn’t feel like he’ll be able to keep track of much of what he does.

Yet, Frank proclaims here that it’s time to step up and be a father — which only makes sense for him given that he’s been a terrible one for the past few decades. That’s always a subtext of this show — how damaged everyone in this family is because of Frank. You see it mentioned in a joking manner most of the time, but in the end, there’s a lot of seriousness at the show’s core.

