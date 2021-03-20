Servant season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?







Is Servant renewed for a season 3 at Apple TV+? Or, should you expect it to be canceled? Within this article, we’ll do our best to break that down and look towards whatever the future could hold.

We would expect entering the season 2 finale today that there would be quite the push to bring the show back, and for good reason. It comes from the world of M. Night Shyamalan, and there’s always going to be hype around it for that and that alone. That’s before getting into any of the particulars when it comes to the story, which creepy and twisted in just about every single way that you could possibly expect.

Luckily, you don’t have to spend the next couple of months worried for what the future holds — after all, the series has already been renewed! This news came out earlier this year in what was quite a show of faith by Apple. This is a streaming service still fairly early on in its life and because of that, we’re seeing a real willingness to support its programming. They need to find a way to get a devoted pool of viewers, and we’d say that especially when you consider that they haven’t had too many runaway hits as of yet. As of right now, we’d say that The Morning Show is probably the closest thing they’ve got to it.

As for when a Servant season 3 will premiere, odds are you’ll be waiting until 2022 at the earliest. The second season premiered more than a year after season 1, and it’s possible that a similar pattern could be followed here. Our hope is that that there are more episodes every 15 months or so — with a show that is still trying to build an audience, we don’t think it’s a good thing to wait too long.

Ultimately, we’ll have more news on the future of Servant soon — be sure to stay tuned…

