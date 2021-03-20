Chicago Fire season 9 spoilers: How much more Violet will we see?







On this past episode of Chicago Fire season 9, we saw another shocking departure from the team — this time in the form of Gianna Mackey.

With that being said, does this exit mean that someone else is coming on board for a larger role? Based on the information that we have, that does appear to be the case. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Hanako Greensmith is expected to return in a recurring capacity as Violet. Could this mean that she’ll be around Firehouse 51 for a good while? That seems likely based on some of what we know right now.

Think about it like this: With Mackey gone, the firehouse is going to need a new paramedic to work alongside Brett. Violet seems like a perfect candidate, and she brings a history with Gallo to go along with that. That gives the writers a chance to mix things up even more, and we’re sure that they are excited to do just that.

Of course, what we’re left to wonder through the rest of the season is whether or not Violet could become the permanent companion to Brett out on the job. Think about how much of a revolving the door the paramedic role has been over time; it’d be nice for things to get a little bit more settled, even if it is just for another season or so. (We know that Chicago Fire has been renewed already for the next couple of years.)

Hopefully, we’ll get a better sense of Violet’s role in the story when the next new episode airs in just under two weeks. We’re sure she’ll get some airtime, but our primary question at the moment is tied to Matt Casey and his recent head injury.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire and some of the stories that lie ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 9?

What sort of impact do you expect to see when it comes to Violet? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







