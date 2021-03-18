Chicago Fire season 8: Is Gianna Mackey leaving Firehouse 51 already?







Tonight’s Chicago Fire season 8 episode featured a number of important stories — but we can’t help but be surprised by Mackey. Is she really gone from Firehouse 51 so soon after arriving?

Surprisingly, it appears as though the answer to that question is a yes — at least for now. She got an opportunity elsewhere that she feels is too good to pass up, and Cruz promised to do his best to look after her from afar. She and Brett had just formed a bond, and we feel for Sylvie given the constant revolving-door that she’s been dealing with when it comes to partners in the field. We still miss Dawson, and of course we also miss Foster. Mackey was a different dynamic for her, given the fact that this was more of a mentor/mentee relationship. Adriyan Rae did a great job as this character — it’s not easy coming onto a show with this large a cast this late into its run.

We’ll see if Mackey is really gone for good, given the fact that Chicago Fire has a real tendency to surprise you with characters coming in and out.

Beyond what we saw with Mackey in this episode, the biggest headline to us is of course wondering what’s going to be happening next for Casey. He has not gotten any medical attention yet for those headaches and the longer they persist, the more they will bother him. He also needs to think beyond himself here — he is the leader of a team! These are people who rely on him and count on him to be his best. Even if they do recognize that something is wrong with him, we’re not altogether sure they will be able to speak up.

What did you think about the events of tonight’s Chicago Fire season 8 episode? Do you think Mackey’s gone for good?

