Country Comfort season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest

Let’s kick things off here with this: For the time being, there is no word as to whether or not the Katharine McPhee – Eddie Cibrian series will return. With that being said, though, we think Netflix would like to see it become a big hit. The comedy is in a somewhat-similar vein to Fuller House, which ran for several seasons before it eventually came to a close. The streaming service doesn’t have the same roster of family comedies that it once does. The premise itself is a tried-and-true formula about a relative outsider (in this case, McPhee’s character) who becomes a part of the family out of nowhere. There is music on this show — hence, the decision to cast the former American Idol star.

For now, we imagine that the fate of Country Comfort season 2 will be based on a couple of different factors. First and foremost, you have to look at total viewership — then, viewer retention. If a number of viewers check out the first episode and then the remainder of the season, that will show Netflix people are hungry for more. That will give them an incentive to keep watching. However, if viewers bail on the show quickly, that will lead to Netflix itself bailing on it.

We don’t think that there will be any hurry for a renewal to be announced one way or another. Odds are, we’ll learn about season 2 at some point this summer, and that will set up the cast and crew to be able to film later this year. By that point, let’s just hope that the world is a little bit safer and it’s easier for everyone to go to work.

Once there is more to report on here, we’ll be sure to let you know.

