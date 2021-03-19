Outlander season 6 spoilers: Meet Tom, Malva, and Allen Christie!







Clearly, the folks over at Outlander want to lend us a helping hand amidst this long hiatus until season 6. How else do you explain the new videos today?

Typically, we’re a little more accustomed to having to wait for many more months to get casting information during production — the show tends to be hush-hush about spoilers, even if there is already established source material out there! This week, however, we’ve got a chance to learn about Tom, Malva, and Allan Christie, three important characters who will impact life at Fraser’s Ridge throughout the upcoming season.

Let’s break these characters down using some of the videos shared by the network tonight.

Tom Christie – The family patriarch is played by Mark Lewis Jones, and is described as “a fellow Ardsmuir prisoner and devout Protestant who arrives on Fraser’s Ridge seeking a place to settle… though not without some tension.” So yea, there is a connection to the Fraser family here, but also opportunities for conflict. This always happens when characters have differences when it comes to their worldview.

Are you ready to meet the Christies? First things first, I’m thrilled to welcome @marklewisjones as Tom Christie, a fellow Ardsmuir prisoner and devout Protestant who arrives on Fraser’s Ridge seeking a place to settle… though not without some tension. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/ikb3cFpfbF — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) March 19, 2021

Malva Christie – Meanwhile, Tom’s daughter is played by Jessica Reynolds, and the video makes it clear that she’s going to have a really fun back-and-forth with Claire as she seeks to learn under her. The description notes that she is “captivated by Claire’s work and modern thinking, getting her into trouble with her conservative father.”

Next, join me in giving the warmest of welcomes to @jesssreynolds_ who plays Malva Christie, Tom’s spirited daughter who is captivated by Claire’s work and modern thinking, getting her into trouble with her conservative father. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/8cmmuofbN7 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) March 19, 2021

Allan Christie – Finally, we turn to Alexander Vlahos, who is playing Tom’s son and someone who is “highly protective of his family as they settle into this new environment.” One of the things that we love so much is seeing all of the current cast members interview the newcomers — you really get a sense that they are a part of the show family already, even after a limited amount of time!

Last but *certainly* not least… meet Alexander Vlahos (@vlavla) AKA our Allan Christie. Son to Tom and brother to Malva, Allan is highly protective of his family as they settle into this new environment. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/7xMJPUtswB — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) March 19, 2021

What excites you the most about these Outlander season 6 castings?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

