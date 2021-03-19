Big Brother Canada 9 interview: Latoya Anderson on eviction vote!







Last night on Big Brother Canada 9, we saw something that we didn’t expect even one week ago: The eviction of Latoya Anderson. There was a time when she was in a great spot in the game! She had a great alliance around her in the Sunsetters and a gameplay style that seemed prime to take her far. While so many other players were inclined to dance around when it comes to her intentions, she was willing to be a little more honest and straightforward.

Unfortunately, sometimes circumstance is a big part of your demise in this game, and we saw that courtesy of Victoria winning Head of Household. It set the stage for us to have a lot to discuss with Latoya in our exit interview today.

To watch this interview, be sure to check out the video below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight — we do interviews every week, plus a number of live-feed updates.

The first thing that we love about this interview is how clear Latoya’s assessment of the game is. She recognizes who she is and how she wanted to play the game — she also admits to being blindsided, but recognized that there was a chance that it could happen. She talks about who is the most overlooked player this season, who she would have targeted if she got into power, and also understanding that Tychon and Jedson were more loyal to each other than her. Yet, she was still confident that she could compete against them at the end of the season.

Ultimately, it’s a shame that Latoya is gone from the show at this point since she could have contributed so much to the game down the road — you don’t always get houseguests who are that authentic or ready and willing to play at every turn.

Related – Check out our discussion on the latest Big Brother Canada HoH!

What do you think about Latoya Anderson’s Big Brother Canada eviction?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







