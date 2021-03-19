Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 8: Did Meredith Grey wake up?







Last week on Grey’s Anatomy, we saw the tragic end of the road for one character in Andrew DeLuca. Wasn’t it time for some good news?

At about the 45-minute mark of this episode, we started to feel a little bit of hope that Meredith Grey was going to be able to finally wake up and get off of the ventilator. We’ve spent almost all season with her at the beach and as nostalgic and wonderful as some of those moments have been, it felt like high time to turn the page and see something new. There was so much Meredith needed to know and experience — and as real as the beach world may have felt, it wasn’t.

Who was one of the people who pleaded to her the hardest to fight? None other than Cormac Hayes. While he may have only known her a short period of time, he understands some of her pain. He also knows how much her children need her.

Cormac played Meredith a stream of DeLuca’s memorial near the end of the episode, and then we visited the beach one final time. She sat close to Derek and yet, she still didn’t touch him. She didn’t wake up, but after tonight, we’re starting to feel like we’re inching closer. That has to be worth something … right?

As for some other news in this episode, Bailey decided to take some time away in order to grieve the loss of her mother — time that she very much needs. While Webber hosted a public, outdoor memorial for DeLuca, she could handle some of her own grief privately.

What did you think about the events of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 8?

