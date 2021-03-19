Superstore season 6 episode 14, episode 15 spoilers: The series finale…







Next week on Superstore season 6 episode 14 and 15, you better prepare yourself for all the emotions: It’s the series finale. America Ferrera is back as Amy, and we have a feeling that these episodes will be a celebration of everything we’ve seen at Cloud 9. There will probably be a lot of references to past seasons and nostalgia aplenty.

While we think that NBC could have spread these episodes out over the course of a couple of weeks, we’re kinda glad that they didn’t. Why? This gives us more of a real event, and this is a show that deserves it. For most of its run, we feel like Superstore was always an unsung hero that never got the love it deserves. This is the way of things for the network TV comedy in the modern era, given that there is so much competition out there and it’s hard for any single program to stay out.

For a few more details about what to expect story-wise, you don’t have to look any further than the attached synopses.

Season 6 episode 14, “Perfect Score” – 03/25/2021 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Some inside information leads the Cloud 9 employees to try to make the store seem perfect for one day. TV-14

Season 6 episode 15, “All Sales Final” (series finale) – 03/25/2021 (08:30PM – 09:01PM) (Thursday) : The employees celebrate the past, present and future of Cloud 9 in this hilarious and emotional series finale. TV-14

While we’re sad that Superstore is coming to a close, there is a sense of relief that comes with it getting some sort of proper finale. A lot of shows don’t have that opportunity, and with Amy back it will feel at least like some of the family is back together.

Just have your tissues at the ready — you’ll probably need them a few times before the end credits.

