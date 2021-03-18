Is Giacomo Gianniotti leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Where is Andrew DeLuca?







Is Giacomo Gianniotti leaving Grey’s Anatomy? If you missed last week’s episode, let’s just say that we’ve got some news…

We don’t want to beat around the bush here too much: Andrew DeLuca is dead. Last week marked the end of the character’s run, as he succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed trying to stop a trafficking operation. It came as a huge shock, and his passing was depicted as him joining his mother on the beach while Meredith Grey watching.

Does DeLuca’s death mean we’ve seen the last of Giacomo on the series? Not necessarily. Remember that characters within this world are often brought back for dream sequences and other stuff — heck, we’ve seen Patrick Dempsey a number of times already! We don’t think that you can rule anything out 100%, but don’t expect some sort of crazy fake-out where DeLuca rejoins the land of the living.

The one thing we can confirm is that Giacomo returned to the set following his character’s death to direct an episode, something that he’d been building towards for quite some time. That is something you’ll have a chance to see later this season, and kudos to the producers for continuing to allow their cast members opportunities to do a wide array of different things. We’re going to miss him as an actor, though we’re sure that his years on this show are going to offer him an opportunity to do some other exciting stuff elsewhere. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled come pilot season.

