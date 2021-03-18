Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? Return date, episode 6 spoilers







Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? Over the past month-plus, we’ve had a chance to dive into Clarice Starling’s world. Is that going to continue now?

Alas, here is where the shoe drops. For the first time since before the premiere, there is no new episode on the air tonight. Much like most of CBS’ lineup tonight (save for the finale for The Unicorn), we’re in the midst of a brief hiatus. Clarice will come back on Thursday, April 1, where we assume it will pick up immediately where it left off. Hopefully, we’ll also have more episodes weekly for the majority of the season.

One of the things that we’re excited to see moving forward is how Clarice handles what she went through with Marilyn Felker. While she’s dealt with her fair share of trauma before, this is immediate and could stick with her in the weeks and months ahead. Yet, she’ll still do her best in order to get back with VICAP, and you can get more evidence of that via the Clarice episode 6 synopsis below:

“How Does It Feel to Be So Beautiful” – Sidelined because of her harrowing ordeal with Marilyn Felker, Clarice goes to Ruth Martin to be reinstated and gets roped into having dinner at the Martin residence. Clarice sees Catherine Martin for the first time since rescuing her from Buffalo Bill and must endure an uncomfortable evening with this fractured family. Also, Ardelia and the VICAP team try to identify the man who aided Marilyn, but they hit a wall when they realize their DNA sample matches a file that’s been erased from the Bureau’s database, on CLARICE, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Remember that if you want Clarice to stick around, the best way to do that is to check it out live! We’re already worried about its long-term future based on some of the ratings we’ve seen to date.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Clarice episode 6?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back for some additional news. (Photo: CBS.)

