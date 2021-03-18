Is Mom new tonight on CBS? Season 8 episode 12 details







Is Mom new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to be giving you an answer to that question! To go along with it, we’ll also offer up a look to what the future holds.

We already know that there’s bad news out there in that this is the final season … and we have to add to it with more bad news now. There is no new episode of the series tonight and instead, you’ll be stuck waiting until Thursday, April 1 to see what is next. There’s no episode at all on tonight, and there is a repeat currently scheduled for March 25. All of this is subject to change.

So what is going to happen when Allison Janney and the rest of the cast do return? Season 8 episode 12 looks to have some emotion thrown in thanks to Bonnie finding herself in a difficult situation. For some more details, check out the attached synopsis:

“Tiny Dancer and an Impromptu Picnic” – Bonnie goes to extreme lengths to protect someone she loves. Also, Jill struggles to make sense of a messy new relationship, on MOM, Thursday, April 1 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Steve Valentine returns as Rod.

Looking into the long-term future…

We do know that there is another new episode set for April 8, meaning that you’ve got at least two installments to kick off the month right. Beyond that, it remains to be seen, but we know that the writers are being given a proper opportunity to write an ending. The series finale isn’t going to come completely out of nowhere, even if we wish there was a season 9! We should note that Janney also feels the same way; she even told James Corden such in a recent interview.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mom moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not airing a new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







