Legacies season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Hope’s risky move







Are you prepared for Legacies season 3 episode 8 next week? Let’s start here with an interesting programming move. While its timeslot companion in Walker is seemingly taking off next week, the Danielle Rose Russell drama is continuing. That’s the first time we’ve seen that happen this season, but we’re not complaining about getting more Legacies sooner rather than later.

The next new episode carries with it the title of “Long Time, No See” and we’ve got a good feeling that there’s a lot of big stuff that’s going to happen. It may be one of the most important stories that we’ve ever seen for MG, while we’re also going to have a chance to see Hope take another risk. She’s had her fair share of these over the years, and some of them have come back to bite her.

Will this one? That’s what you’re going to have to wait and see on! For now, what we can do is share the full Legacies season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

BLIND SPOTS – MG (Quincy Fouse) finds himself on the outs with the Super Squad after a controversial decision he made comes to light. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) puts a risky plan in motion regardless of the potential consequences. Kaleb (Chris Lee), Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) join forces when the latest monster shows up. Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd and Ben Levin also star. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#308). Original airdate 3/25/2021.

It is possible that a hiatus is coming after this episode based on what we’ve seen online, so be prepared for something big here. Typically shows like this like to leave you with your jaw on the ground before going off the air for a while.

