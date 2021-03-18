Station 19 season 4 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Make No Mistake, He’s Mine’







Station 19 season 4 is going to keep trucking along with a new episode airing next week. So what can you expect in “Make No Mistake, He’s Mine”? Think in terms of an hour full of secrets, pain, and also frustration. It will be reminder that no relationship is perfect, especially when it comes to ones in this world.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, take a look at the full Station 19 season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Make No Mistake, He’s Mine” – Vic’s love life is complicated again as she learns of a shocking secret. Meanwhile, Andy grows frustrated at Sullivan for undermining her authority, and Maya struggles to keep her jealousy at bay when one of Carina’s old flames comes to visit on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Do we understand Maya’s jealousy? Sure, just as we also understand that Carina is grieving and may not be thinking clearly about her girlfriend’s emotions right now. She may not do anything to deliberately hurt Maya, but just her ex’s presence could end up doing the trick.

As for Andy, it was only a matter of time before tension came up between her and Sullivan at the job. He’s used to being the boss there, and we imagine that there will be times when he wants to take over again. He has to realize that this is not his place now. Also, it’s one thing to disrespect a colleague; it’s another altogether when this person is your wife. There’s a lot of apologizing that he may need to do after the fact here, so be prepared for that…

