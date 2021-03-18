Walker episode 8 return date hopes for Jared Padalecki, cast







Following tonight’s new episode entitled “Tracks,” it makes sense to want the Walker episode 8 return date at The CW.

So when will it be? Unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait a little while to see Jared Padalecki and the rest of the cast back. There is no confirmed return date as of yet, The Futon Critic claims that the show could be back as early as Thursday, April 8. Later tonight, we imagine that an official return date will be revealed courtesy of the latest promo.

The reason for the wait here feels fairly simple: The network wants to have new episodes on the air when it matters the most to them. Think in terms of April/May. They also need to make sure that the cast and crew have plenty of time to get these episodes together. While Texas may not have the same filming restrictions as some other states out there, Walker still operates under an abundance of caution. It took a while for production to start up, and it also takes a long time to film with all of the proper protocols. Patience is a virtue in times like these, and we imagine most restrictions will remain in place for at least the rest of the season.

As for what to expect next story-wise, we have to think that Walker will continue to mold together action, drama, and some tender family moments. While the series has the heart of the original Chuck Norris show, at the same time we’ve seen it work to form its own DNA. It continues to remain solid in the ratings, and there’s a good reason why The CW gave it an early season 2 renewal. They imagine that it’s going to be a part of their rotation for quite some time moving forward.

