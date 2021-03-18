A Million Little Things season 3 episode 6 promo: Maggie’s future…







Tonight, A Million Little Things season 3 episode 6 is poised to arrive, and there are questions aplenty about Maggie’s story.

So where do we begin at the moment? Let’s think in terms of the character’s pregnancy. In the promo below, you can see her calling up Jamie to break the news. What happens from here? That could be complicated, mostly because of the global health crisis. She can’t be anywhere near Jamie at the moment; it’s one of the main reasons why she’s not in Oxford anymore.

Then, add Gary into everything. He’s doing everything that he can in order to help her following her return, including making sure she has a place to stay. It’s enough to make Darcy wonder whether the two are getting back together — this is a question that has been a long time coming. We had questions over what Gary was doing all the way back in the midseason finale. While it’s hard to say where these two characters go from here, it feels easy to say right now that this relationship will be at the center of a lot of stories over the course of the coming weeks.

The last major thing that intrigues us right now is tied to Eddie, mostly because he’s put himself in such a difficult spot here once more. We understand his pain, and recognize that he is in an almost-impossible position where he can get no real relief. With that being said, allowing himself to give in to addiction is not the solution. All he will do is ultimately hurt not only himself, but everyone around him. There are serious causes for concern moving forward if he can’t get back on track.

