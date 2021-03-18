Why did Adriyan Rae leaving Chicago Fire, Gianna Mackey role?







Last night on Chicago Fire the NBC show delivered yet another surprise — despite only recently joining the show, Adriyan Rae is now gone. With Gianna Mackey now heading elsewhere, Brett is (once again) left without a paramedic. First it was Dawson who left, followed by Foster and now Mackey. Will she ever be able to have a full-time partner again? (We know that technically, there were a number of paramedics who departed even before Dawson.)

Given the unexpected nature of Rae’s departure, it makes sense to wonder what happened here. In the end, you should know that this was not a creative decision cultivated by the writers. Instead, it was something that she wanted for personal reasons. Here is what showrunner Derek Haas had to say in a statement to Entertainment Weekly:

“Adriyan let us know she had some private reasons to leave Chicago … To hear that as a showrunner, you absolutely respect what an actor needs. All I can say is we love her, and I know she’s going to be great on some other series. And she left 51 on great terms, so there’s a chance we could check in on her. We’re always looking for something to boost up a crossover! I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Mackey in Firehouse 51.”

Judging from Rae’s recent post on Instagram about the show, it does seem as though she enjoyed her experience — and we have to think there’s at least a chance she comes back someday. In addition to being a part of the Firehouse 51 family, she’s known Joe Cruz for a long time — separate from the firehouse there are also some reasons to bring her back. That’s something that we could see play out in a story down the road.

Related – Check out some more news all about the next Chicago Fire episode

Are you surprised that Chicago Fire is saying goodbye to Adriyan Rae so soon?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After that, remember to stick around — there are a number of other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriyan Rae • A.Rae (@adriyanrae)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







