This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Is a big Beth episode coming soon?







This Is Us season 5 has allowed us a chance to see a lot of big, emotional stories so far, but where the show often shines is with individual spotlights. We really like getting a chance to learn more about who they are what makes them so unique to this world.

Next week, we’ve learned already that there is a big story coming for Nicky — you can learn a little more about that by visiting the link here. Beyond just that, we’ve also learned now that there will be a big story coming for Beth.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-executive producer Casey Johnson made it clear that you will be able to see more of what’s going on with Susan Kelechi Watson’s character, including what her career has looked like since the start of the global health crisis:

We have a really interesting Beth episode coming up in the pipeline, where we’re going to delve into how it’s been for her during this past year. Being a small-business owner and trying to balance everything in her life. And this episode was a nice opening into getting into more of her stories. Having her mom around for some of this part of her life — the transition in this episode from Beth thinking her mom is judging her and they’re in their same pattern that they’ve been in their whole lives and then realizing that their relationship has changed and she’s actually in a position to help her mom — is part of that overall Beth growth of: Where is she in life right now? Her kids are older, they’re doing more for themselves. What’s her role going forward? We’re going to get into a little of that.

At this point, we’d argue that Beth and Randall are more important characters than ever. Kevin and Kate are both in similar positions right now as new parents; with the two, you get to see something a little different.

