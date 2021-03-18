The Challenge: Double Agents episode 14: Darrell Taylor eliminated







Tonight, The Challenge: Double Agents was largely about some contestants plotting their next move when it comes to gold skulls. It was also about alliances.

For most of the episode, we heard time and time again that Cory wanted to get down in the Crater. He knew that this could be his last chance to get that skull he needed in order to make it in to the final. Thanks to Kyle and Aneesa, he was granted that opportunity. Yet, this was not an easy challenge for him to take on — Darrell was no pushover. He already had a gold skull, so he just needed to do everything that he could in order to maintain his momentum. We’re also talking about a guy with four metaphorical championship belts around his waist.

The elimination challenge tonight was Snapping Point, and it lived up to the billing here — it was fast-paced, dramatic, and it looked almost right away like Darrell was going to be in trouble. This challenge was about speed and precision, and one thing was clear almost immediately: Cory was fast. He was fast enough to keep Darrell at bay in the first round, and then he was able to keep that momentum going into the second.

After watching this, it’s hard to be anything but impressed with Cory. When you think about the level of competition, this is one of his biggest victories in Challenge history. It was also a chance for him to build up some confidence moving into the end of the game.

Meanwhile, losing Darrell was really hard for Amber B, given that the two have been together for the entire competition. She’s also a newcomer to this show and because of that, she leaned on his experience at times.

