Snowfall season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Franklin’s big consequences







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Snowfall season 4 episode 6? Let’s start things off with this: Franklin’s in a REALLY bad spot. There’s no other way to think about it.

Just look at the decisions the character made over the course of the episode tonight — we saw him side with Leon, even after what Leon did to anger both Skully and Manboy. He doesn’t want to sell out his people, even though Leon hasn’t been that loyal to him as of late. No doubt, this is an admirable trait to have, but it could put him on the wrong side of what is sure to be an epic war over the course of the weeks ahead. This is without even mentioning the problems that could come with Franklin’s attempts to expand, or the threat that could be present courtesy of Irene and the newspaper staff. The biggest danger the character faces there is the fact that he doesn’t know what’s is coming.

For a few specifics on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Snowfall season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

Franklin suffers the consequences of his choices; Jerome and Louie expand the business; Teddy is sent reeling; Irene delivers an ultimatum.

By the end of this episode, we have a chance that the world of this show is going to flip on its head again. Could Teddy learn about the reports that are out there? Could Franklin see someone he loves caught in the crossfire? There’s a chance for danger around almost every direction, and that is precisely what makes this season so spectacular.

What do you want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 4 episode 6?

