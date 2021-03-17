Chicago Fire season 9 episode 10 spoilers: ‘One Crazy Shift’







All signs point towards Chicago Fire season 9 episode 10, there are signs for an episode that is all sorts of intense. The unfortunate thing is that you’re going to be waiting a while in order to see it.

The next new episode of the NBC series is going to be airing when we get around to Wednesday, March 31, and the title here speaks volumes alone: “One Crazy Shift.” This suggests that some pretty-shocking stuff could be coming up and, if we had to guess, some of it would be geared around Matt Casey. Think in terms of some of what he’s dealing with already in the aftermath of his head injury. There may be some more problems coming that he has to deal with, and we’re not sure that he is going to be able to help himself. He could be reliant on other people, and that’s a challenge when you don’t know whether or not they will speak up.

Below, we’ve got the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 10 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

03/31/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A series of suspicious fires sends 51 on a search for the cause. Casey continues down a troubling path. Mouch is looking to make his long-awaited dream come true. TV-14

By the end of this episode, we tend to imagine that we’ll see if Casey is going to get out of this situation soon or if it’s a season-long thing. It is an interesting road to send this character down, given that a lot of the Matt Casey mystique has to do with this persona of him as the clean-cut, All-American firefighter who is able to help everyone and has very few flaws. We’ve seen some of those in his personal relationships, but we’re not sure that everyone is fully aware of them.

