NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Is a crossover with The Equalizer possible?







As we prepare for the return of NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 later this month, let's take a longer look at the long-term future here. We know that this show has suddenly formed a strong Sunday-night programming black with The Equalizer over the past few weeks, and that leads to us wondering the following question: Is there a chance these two shows could cross over down the road?

To date, we’ve seen some interesting crossovers involving this universe already. Not only is NCIS: LA in the same universe as the other series in the franchise, but it’s also in the same world as Hawaii Five-0, Magnum PI, and also MacGyver. Technically, it was also in the same world as the canceled Scorpion. Why not add another show into the mix?

Speaking (per Deadline) while at a virtual SXSW event this week, NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J made it clear that he would love to make something happen with Equalizer star Queen Latifah down the road:

“I would do it in a heartbeat. I think that would be real good and because Equalizer’s a lead-in, we can go in and finish the story on NCIS:LA. I think it’d be great.”

Because of where these shows are at the moment, it’s pretty much impossible that a crossover event featuring these two shows is going to happen at some point this spring. Yet, once the health crisis is taken care of, who knows? We think it’s something that producers would consider as a way to bring ratings and attention to both shows. This could also establish a good lead-in for whatever is going to be airing after the fact on Sundays. Remember that with NCIS: New Orleans entering its final season, they will need to find some sort of timeslot replacement there.

