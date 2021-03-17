Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 8: What’s next for Maggie, Winston?







Are Maggie and Winston one of the best romances on Grey’s Anatomy at the moment? It’s easy to make a case for it. He clearly cares a lot about her, enough to continually surprise her and make her feel special. They have a foundation for a strong relationship, but there are still some major hurdles they need to jump through. Take, for example, a work-life balance and whether or not Winston will stay in Seattle long-term.

At the moment, we know that the character is present there. But where will the story go from here for him? Speaking to TV Insider, Anthony Hill (who plays the character) suggests that Winston and Maggie will figure things out, mostly because of the drive they have to make things happen:

He knows what he wants and he’s a carpe diem-type guy. He knows he wants to be with Maggie, and Maggie knows she wants to be with Winston, so he surprises her. Right now, they’re working together on how those plans are going to turn out.

In this next episode, Maggie gives him privileges at Grey Sloan so he can work alongside her on a case. They get to team up for the first time since Tufts.

Will their professional relationship be as successful as their personal one? That’s what we have to figure out, and we assume that at some point, there will be drama. We have to remember that Grey’s Anatomy is the sort of show that thrives on it. Even the relationships that are successful on this show (not that there are a ton of them long-term) tend to go through their fair share of rough patches.

