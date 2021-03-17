Stargirl season 2 spoilers: First look at villain Eclipso!







We know that Stargirl season 2 will be premiering on The CW this summer, so why not take a look at one of the major villains?

In a post on Twitter (see below), the show’s official account allowed us to get a look at Eclipso, a character whose arrival was suggested courtesy of Shiv at the end of the season 1 finale. She seemed to awaken the character and now, we’ll end up seeing him in some sort of physical form. What we like about his appearance right away is that he is incredibly creepy. This is a show and a world that is not shying away from being bold and colorful — characters actually look like they would in the comic-book world, and there is not some attempt here to try and smooth things over or make them appear more realistic or “dark.”

Eclipso is going to have a major presence moving forward, but he’s far from the only character in this position. Moving forward, you are also going to see more of The Shade, who was referenced often in the first season. This is a show taking a by-committee approach to some of its adversaries and we have no real problem with that. Why not take some risks and try to have fun?

There is no official premiere date of yet for Stargirl season 2, but we think that The CW is going to be doing their best to market it to the fullest. This is the show’s first season as an official property after it aired on DC Universe this past summer, with episodes airing on The CW the next day. We imagine that later this spring, we’re going to be seeing a full-length trailer with some exciting reveals as to what you can expect.

There’s a new villain in town. #DCStargirl returns this summer on The CW! pic.twitter.com/n6aJjLAoGM — DC's Stargirl (@stargirl_cw) March 16, 2021

