The Challenge: Double Agents episode 14 video: Cory’s big decision







When The Challenge: Double Agents episode 14 airs tonight on MTV, it’s clear that a lot of players are facing hard choices. They have to be at this point in the show’s run. We’re closing in on the final, and because of that it is essential that contestants have their gold skulls at the ready.

Unfortunately for Cory, he’s in a position where he needs one. He’s been flying by the seat of his pants most of the season, as almost every contestant he’s been paired up with has later been eliminated. He’s found a way to survive, but it hasn’t come easy and now, he has to think of how to advance himself once more. It isn’t about friendship anymore; it’s about the money. That is why he is in such a tight spot.

In the video sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here. Cory wants to face off against Kyle, but he knows that in order to do that, it could cause Aneesa to go down to the Crater. The two are good friends and he doesn’t want to put her in a tight spot. Judging from what we see here alone we think that she understands, but that doesn’t necessarily make things any less awkward.

In the end, we think that Cory is going to do whatever he has to in order to stay in the game — if nothing else, we give Cory some applause for at least being honest about his intentions in the first place. He doesn’t want to hurt her, but he also wants to move forward. Kyle’s confident in his abilities to take him down, so we’ll just have to see where exactly the dust settles when this new episode arrives in a matter of hours…

What do you most want to see on The Challenge: Double Agents episode 14?

At the point in the game Cory is ready to take action and reclaim his gold skull but will he succeed? 🤔#TheChallenge36 is all-new tonight, at 8/7c on @MTV 📛 pic.twitter.com/3wLpPanyel — Bad Gal TJ (@ChallengeMTV) March 17, 2021

