The Challenge: Double Agents episode 14 spoilers: Cory vs. his curse







Next week on The Challenge: Double Agents episode 14, we’re going to get another reminder of how crazy this competition can be. There aren’t a lot of episodes to go now until the final and because of that, the options for pairs are starting to become a little more limited. It’s also true that SO many of these contestants have a history, both good, and bad, with each other. It goes without saying that this is going to impact the competition in some shape or form.

Below, The Challenge: Double Agents episode 14 synopsis at least gives you a further sense of what could be coming here:

“When two rivals becomes partners, they fear that their bad blood will keep them from winning. After losing what seems like thousands of partners and constantly being the rogue agent, Cory hopes to finally break his own curse.”

We’ll admit that we’re far more into the Cory curse storyline at this point than we would have ever imagined. It’s really remarkable how many people he’s lost; we’re not sure he could ever replicate this, even if he wanted to. We’re captivated to learn what’s going to happen now as we inch closer to the end of the season.

Is there a consensus favorite for who is going to win this season? We don’t think you can focus in on any two people, given that the final could have a lot of different components to it. Winning this show isn’t just about brute strength; you need determination, focus, and intellect to take on some of the various hurdles and roadblocks along the way. We’re bummed that we are closing in on the final at this point, mostly because it’s going to be a long wait until we get to season 37.

