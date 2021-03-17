Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 10 spoilers & more







Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? It only makes sense to want more story, especially after what we just saw with Jason Hayes! It’s a fascinating place to leave off, and now we just have to wait and see what the show is going to bring to the table from here.

Unfortunately, what we are not going to see is a new episode coming on the network tonight. This show tends to be pretty off-and-on when it comes to its scheduling, and that is a tradition that is continuing this week. This is a one-week break and when the series returns, we should have a chance to see how Jason recovers from the sudden accusations brought against him.

To make the wait a little bit easier, why not share some more details? Below, you can check out some of the first insight from season 4 episode 10 … and then also episode 11, which is going to follow it up in early April.

Season 4 episode 10, “A Question of Honor” – Jason’s career and freedom hang in the balance when Command accuses him of committing a horrific crime during a mission. With Bravo under a no-contact order, Jason must fight this battle without his brothers, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jessica Paré directed the episode and returns as “Mandy Ellis.”

Season 4 episode 11, “Limits of Loyalty” – Jason is put on trial with a potential career-ending outcome, without knowing if his closest friend, Ray, has his back. Also, Stella moves in with Clay, and Sonny visits Hannah to help her prepare for the arrival of their baby, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Just from these details alone it’s clear that Jason’s storyline is going to be one that takes a while to resolve — don’t expect a quick fix, and clearly, be prepared for some relationships to be tested in a big, dramatic way.

