Blue Bloods season 11: New schedule + episode title details!







We know that we’re in the midst of a Blue Bloods season 11 hiatus on CBS, and it’s going to be continuing for at least a little while longer. Due to the NCAA Tournament, after all, there is no installment airing on CBS this Friday.

Yet, we know that the show is returning come Friday, March 26 with an episode entitled “For Whom the Bell Tolls” that was originally supposed to air this past week. (For some more news all about that, be sure to visit the link here.)

So what’s coming beyond that? We’re happy today to at least bring to you some news on the show’s schedule, plus a couple of titles to go along with it.

Season 11 episode 10 – This is an installment entitled “The Common Good,” and one that is slated to air on Friday, April 2. What is the common good? What makes this so interesting is that it’s a little hard to define what is common at all. The phrase is derived from philosophy as an act that is beneficial for all — but isn’t that a little idealistic in nature? Maybe Blue Bloods is just trying to go for a hopeful tone and we can’t fault them for that.

Season 11 episode 11 – It’s been confirmed that this episode is airing on April 9 (three new installments in a row!), and the title here (according to The Futon Critic) is “Guardian Angels.” It’s a little easier to think about what this could be a reference to, given that it’s such an easy concept to believe in. This could be referring to one of the Reagans looking after someone, or perhaps a detail pertaining to a case. This sounds like an inspirational episode on paper; here’s to hoping that it lives up to the billing.

